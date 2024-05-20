StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Trading Up 0.3 %

USAT stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $864.32 million, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $12.94.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

About Cantaloupe

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.