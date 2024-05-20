StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Natural Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $0.95 on Friday. China Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

China Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.