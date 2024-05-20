StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Price Performance
GNCA stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,873.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61. Genocea Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile
