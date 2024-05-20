StockNews.com Lowers Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.29.

Wix.com Price Performance

WIX opened at $135.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.07. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.21.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth $5,197,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 9.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 163.7% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

