StockNews.com Upgrades Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Flexsteel Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $183.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. Flexsteel Industries has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $41.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $107.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.11 million. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.54%. Analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

