Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,686,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,209 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 0.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,403,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $683,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Stryker by 5.8% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 1,175.9% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $201,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Down 1.5 %

Stryker stock traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $329.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,235. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $125.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $342.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.55.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

