Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Trading Up 0.5 %
Symbolic Logic stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. Symbolic Logic has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Symbolic Logic
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.