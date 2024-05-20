Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Down 1.3%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.88 and last traded at $43.43. 231,057 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,415,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.99.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symbotic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.69.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.69. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.95 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $356,000.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,304.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 2,085,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $82,765,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $356,000.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,304.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,110,447 shares of company stock valued at $275,410,529 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Symbotic by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

