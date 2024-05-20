Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRGP. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.50.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $117.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.01. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $67.36 and a 12-month high of $117.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $973,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,354,776.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $973,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,354,776.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,657 shares of company stock worth $11,680,978 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,783,000 after buying an additional 27,164 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 54.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,695,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,085,794,000 after buying an additional 252,729 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.