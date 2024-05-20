Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.38.

TARS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

TARS opened at $38.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.10. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 7.92.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 10,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $318,699.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 10,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $318,699.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 4,766 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $145,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,496 shares of company stock valued at $749,578 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 362.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

