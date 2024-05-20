TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.40

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 245733 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on TaskUs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TaskUs from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

TaskUs Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.96 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TaskUs

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 326.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the third quarter worth $208,000. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

