TD Securities Increases Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Price Target to C$30.00

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SCR. ATB Capital set a C$31.00 price objective on Strathcona Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$26.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$34.57.

Shares of TSE SCR opened at C$35.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$31.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.40. Strathcona Resources has a 1-year low of C$20.16 and a 1-year high of C$35.64.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$869.00 million. Strathcona Resources had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 13.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Strathcona Resources will post 4.5939394 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgan purchased 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$34.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,360.60. 91.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

