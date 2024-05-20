Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Teledyne Technologies worth $47,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 18.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,656,000 after buying an additional 15,169 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 30,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.83.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $410.21. 30,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,157. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $448.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $405.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.