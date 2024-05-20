Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth $92,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 151.8% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $225,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total value of $225,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,815 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on THC

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.50. 100,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,551. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $133.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.09.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.