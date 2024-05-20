Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Gap Up to $131.91

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $131.91, but opened at $135.00. Teradyne shares last traded at $138.31, with a volume of 289,802 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.42.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 2.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 759,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,667,000 after purchasing an additional 18,226 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

