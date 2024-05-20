Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN traded up $2.98 on Monday, hitting $198.00. 1,508,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,568,139. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $198.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.20.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

