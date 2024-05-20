Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by STF Management LP

STF Management LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.2% of STF Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. STF Management LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 12,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.48.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $4.18 on Monday, reaching $199.20. 4,810,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,605,126. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $199.27.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

