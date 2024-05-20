Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $190.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Texas Instruments traded as high as $197.24 and last traded at $196.77, with a volume of 246273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.02.

TXN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.48.

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total value of $18,286,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,009,121.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 29,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $129,000. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.1% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.20. The company has a market capitalization of $179.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

