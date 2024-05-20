The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,977 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 336,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $87,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 131,454 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,265,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 35,938 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,368,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,263 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.66 on Monday, hitting $186.61. 6,205,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,190,752. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.04. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $114.56 billion, a PE ratio of -53.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.