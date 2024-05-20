The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $776,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,106,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,230,000 after acquiring an additional 105,950 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,808,056,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 711,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $62.75. 2,763,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,485,146. The stock has a market cap of $270.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average of $59.72.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 446,577 shares of company stock valued at $27,385,816. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

