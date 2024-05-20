The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Boosted by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.57. 10,925,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,571,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $63.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.72.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 446,577 shares of company stock valued at $27,385,816 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.