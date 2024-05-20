The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $470.52 and last traded at $470.25. Approximately 429,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,321,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $467.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.57.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $149.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $417.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.71 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,330 shares of company stock worth $11,713,578. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,012,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,319,470,000 after purchasing an additional 338,181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,842,192,000 after acquiring an additional 412,383 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,518,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,128,693,000 after acquiring an additional 152,474 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,195,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,004,153,000 after acquiring an additional 27,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,953,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,910,897,000 after buying an additional 274,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.