The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at DA Davidson

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HAIN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of HAIN opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.74. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $13.78.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.37 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chad D. Marquardt acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Chad D. Marquardt acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee A. Boyce bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $207,995 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

