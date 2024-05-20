The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSE:REAX) Director Tamir Poleg Sells 2,738 Shares

The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSE:REAX – Get Free Report) Director Tamir Poleg sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total value of C$13,744.76.

Tamir Poleg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Tamir Poleg sold 388 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.87, for a total value of C$1,889.56.

On Friday, April 26th, Tamir Poleg sold 600 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total transaction of C$2,358.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Tamir Poleg sold 7,711 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total transaction of C$28,684.92.

On Thursday, March 21st, Tamir Poleg sold 200 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total transaction of C$590.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Tamir Poleg sold 196 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.35, for a total value of C$656.60.

Real Brokerage Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of TSE:REAX traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,178. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.41. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.41 and a 1 year high of C$2.65. The firm has a market cap of C$435.91 million, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It offers brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company provides agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run the business. It operates in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

