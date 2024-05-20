The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s 4th Largest Position

Saratoga Research & Investment Management reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,386,519 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 139,042 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 5.8% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $125,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank increased its position in Walt Disney by 10.4% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,544 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 12,979 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,357 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $252,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.69. 5,192,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,079,497. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.21 billion, a PE ratio of 111.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

