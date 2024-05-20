The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,472,182 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 97,929 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Walt Disney worth $223,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank raised its stake in Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,544 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 12,979 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,357 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DIS traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,192,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,079,497. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

