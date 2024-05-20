Thomas J. Shaw Acquires 48,635 Shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Shaw purchased 48,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,094.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,417,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,662.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RVP stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 303,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,857. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.34.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 18.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Retractable Technologies in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Retractable Technologies stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 0.42% of Retractable Technologies worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

