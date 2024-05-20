Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,701 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $183.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,044. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.99. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $184.34. The company has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

