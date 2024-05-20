Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 19,589 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 330.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,589 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 841,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,376,000 after buying an additional 15,207 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 695,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,386,000 after purchasing an additional 43,418 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,624,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,509,844. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $81.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

