Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 2.56% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 133,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 143,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 43,497 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNOV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.95. 16,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $104.58 million, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.70.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

