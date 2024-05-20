Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $148,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,471 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 15.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Summa Corp. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,140. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.0 %

SBUX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,190,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,057,908. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.