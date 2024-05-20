Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 148.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7,426.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,907,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,343 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,268,000 after purchasing an additional 170,737 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,449,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,205,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,150.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 66,176 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PKW traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,387. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $108.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

