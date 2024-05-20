Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 136,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,896 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,993,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,087,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 552,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,450,000 after buying an additional 70,227 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.55. The company had a trading volume of 117,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,142. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $41.08 and a 12 month high of $53.03.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

