Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $1.86 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $5,705,241,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $960,592,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $874,377,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $450,830,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $423,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:FI traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.32. The stock had a trading volume of 813,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,301. The stock has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.38 and its 200 day moving average is $142.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

