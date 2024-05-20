Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 2,147 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,213,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,677,000 after buying an additional 86,438 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 388,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,925,000 after purchasing an additional 122,233 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,634,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 172,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 114,627 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMMO stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.18. The company had a trading volume of 71,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,769. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $72.49 and a 52-week high of $117.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

