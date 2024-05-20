Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 909 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $398.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,961. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $403.76. The stock has a market cap of $141.51 billion, a PE ratio of 72.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $384.97 and a 200-day moving average of $358.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.17.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,290 shares of company stock worth $57,207,154. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

