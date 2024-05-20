Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,249 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 24,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CP traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.00. The stock had a trading volume of 445,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,574. The company has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.