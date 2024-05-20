Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 920 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Crown Oak Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $10,142,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,611,000 after purchasing an additional 73,022 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 41,804 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 14,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.2 %

CHD traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $106.23. 204,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.75 and its 200-day moving average is $99.00. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $108.68.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,972 shares of company stock valued at $39,133,366 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

