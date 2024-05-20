Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.23% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 362,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,763,000 after acquiring an additional 92,046 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 214,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after buying an additional 91,304 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,219.7% in the 4th quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 210,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,188,000 after buying an additional 194,237 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 155,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after buying an additional 35,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 117,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 39,520 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWL traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.49. The stock had a trading volume of 16,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,913. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $98.42 and a 1 year high of $129.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.09.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

