Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.45% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $442,000.

NYSEARCA TDVG traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,198. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.91. The firm has a market cap of $416.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.97 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

