Tiff Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Tiff Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 127,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,511,000. Fidelity National Financial makes up about 3.1% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,001 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 34.8% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,942,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 12,859.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 875,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,170,000 after purchasing an additional 869,017 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $33,040,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 41.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,364,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,669,000 after purchasing an additional 698,322 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $52.45. 37,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,236. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $53.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

