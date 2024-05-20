Tiff Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.90 Million in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Tiff Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 50,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 723,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,962,000 after buying an additional 52,284 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,098,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,313,000 after purchasing an additional 568,100 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,805,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.24. The stock had a trading volume of 150,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,311. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $62.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average is $57.92. The company has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.