Tiff Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.90 Million in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Tiff Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 50,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 723,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,962,000 after buying an additional 52,284 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,098,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,313,000 after purchasing an additional 568,100 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,805,000.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.24. The stock had a trading volume of 150,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,311. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $62.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average is $57.92. The company has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
