Tiff Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,307 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Tiff Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up about 0.1% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLO. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.87.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.37. The stock had a trading volume of 245,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,424. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.89 and its 200-day moving average is $143.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

