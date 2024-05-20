Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 3%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 11,588,904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 31,113,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLRY. CIBC decreased their price target on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Tilray Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Tilray

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tilray by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 415,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 150,247 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 1,038.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,137 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tilray in the third quarter worth $2,023,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Tilray by 11.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,519,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 155,672 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

