Timothy Saxe Sells 10,000 Shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) VP Timothy Saxe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,623.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy Saxe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Timothy Saxe sold 1,974 shares of QuickLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $30,675.96.

On Thursday, March 21st, Timothy Saxe sold 10,000 shares of QuickLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $163,300.00.

QuickLogic Stock Performance

QUIK stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.67. 225,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,786. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.28 million, a P/E ratio of 199.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. QuickLogic Co. has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuickLogic

QuickLogic ( NASDAQ:QUIK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. QuickLogic had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 17.0% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 167,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 24,316 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the first quarter worth about $1,719,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 29.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 14,520 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 24,347 shares during the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of QuickLogic in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded QuickLogic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

