Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.31

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.31 and last traded at $34.31, with a volume of 31864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.57.

Tokio Marine Stock Up 8.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of -0.86.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

