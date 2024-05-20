TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.37

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.37 and last traded at $38.11, with a volume of 180756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.16.

TORM Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.60.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $387.78 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that TORM plc will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.72%. This is a boost from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TORM by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in TORM by 107.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in TORM by 15.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in TORM by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in TORM by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

