Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $286.40

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $286.40 and last traded at $286.40, with a volume of 453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $285.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.