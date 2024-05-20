Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Earns “Positive” Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $110.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TTD. KeyCorp raised their target price on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.01.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $94.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.07. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $95.35.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $224,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,165,241.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $224,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,022 shares in the company, valued at $84,165,241.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,254,051.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,981.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,643 shares of company stock valued at $53,475,566 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 2.2% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.8% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

