Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 582,159 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 112.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,099,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582,159 shares during the period. Hewlett Packard Enterprise comprises 0.4% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $18,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 122,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HPE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,007,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,967,846. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

